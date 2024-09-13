Koltata rape-murder case: Prime accused Sanjay Roy to undergo narco analysis test after CBI request

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The CBI sources said that Sanjoy Roy is concealing some important facts.

Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in RG Kar Medical College case, will now undergo Narco Analysis Test aftet the court granted CBI's request on Friday. Earlier in the day, the CBI urged the Sealdah Court for Narco test of the prime accused in the case. The CBI sources said that Sanjoy is concealing some important facts which was reflected in Polygraph Test, hence Narco is imperative.

The Sealdah Court judge after speaking with Sanjay allowed him to undergo Narco Analysis Test.

The central probe agency has appealed to the city-based Sealdah court seeking permission to conduct the test on Roy, one CBI officer told PTI.

"This is primarily to cross-check whether Roy is telling the truth. The narco analysis test will help us to verify his version," the officer said.

During a narco analysis test, a drug sodium pentothal is injected into the body of the subject which takes him to a hypnotic state, and his imagination is neutralised, the CBI officer explained.

"In most cases, the accused gives the true information," he said. The hearing related to the CBI's appeal is expected sometime this afternoon. The CBI has already conducted polygraph test on Roy inside the Presidency Correctional Home.

(With inputs from Onkar)