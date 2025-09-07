Kolkata woman raped on her birthday by two friends; accused absconding Police are searching for two men accused of abducting and gang-raping a 20-year-old woman in Kolkata after luring her to a birthday celebration.

Kolkata:

A 20-year-old woman in Kolkata was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by two friends in the southern part of the city. The incident, which took place on Friday night, came to light after the woman filed a complaint with police on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Chandan Mallick and Deep, who are currently absconding.

The allegations and police response

According to a police officer, the woman, a resident of the Haridevpur area, alleged in her complaint that she was taken by the two men to a flat in the Regent Park area on the pretext of celebrating her birthday. The victim claimed that after they had a meal, the men prevented her from leaving, locked the door, and repeatedly raped her. She managed to escape the following morning around 10:30 am.

Upon returning home, she narrated the incident to her family, who then accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint. "The two accused have fled, and we are searching for them. The victim is being medically examined, and we are investigating the matter," a police officer told the media.

Accused identified, manhunt underway

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections. The accused, Chandan Mallick and Deep, went missing after the crime. Deep is reportedly a government employee. The victim's complaint further reveals that she was introduced to Chandan several months ago, who presented himself as the head of a large Durga Puja committee. He later introduced her to Deep, and the three were in regular contact, with the men allegedly promising her a role in the puja committee.

A troubling pattern of Crime

This incident is the latest in a series of crimes against women that have been reported in the city, which is often cited as one of the safest for women in the country, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

This new case follows another high-profile incident from earlier this year, when a law student was allegedly raped on the campus of South Calcutta Law College on June 25. The prime accused in that case, an alumnus and former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit president, Monojit Mishra, was later arrested.

These incidents have sparked renewed concern and debate about women's safety in a city that has traditionally been considered a relatively safe haven. The rising number of such heinous crimes is challenging the city's reputation and raising questions about the effectiveness of safety measures and law enforcement.