RG Kar victim's parents taken to hospital after being injured during protest, Suvendu calls off protest BJP's Suvendu Adhikari called off the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest after police allegedly lathicharged the RG Kar victim's mother, while TMC accused BJP of instigating violence on Raksha Bandhan.

New Delhi:

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday called off the party’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ protest after a three-hour sit-in at the Park Street-J L Nehru Road intersection, alleging police brutality against peaceful demonstrators seeking justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered last year.

Mother of victim injured in police action

Adhikari said the decision to withdraw the protest was influenced by the condition of the victim’s mother, who he claimed was “brutally lathicharged” by police during the protest. “She suffered a serious forehead injury. Since the parents had joined the rally at my request, it is now my responsibility to ensure she receives proper medical care,” he said.

He later visited the super-speciality hospital where the mother is admitted and described her condition as “serious” and “in immense pain.”

Protest suspended for the day, not the cause

Announcing the suspension of the protest, Adhikari clarified that the decision was temporary. “The ruthless police action shows scant regard for democracy, peaceful protest, and women’s safety,” he said. He promised that the next phase of agitation would be “fiercer” and planned in consultation with BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya and other party leaders.

Adhikari also cited the upcoming protest by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front and Abhaya Manch as another reason for stepping back for the day. “Though they didn’t support our Nabanna rally, our cause is the same — justice for the deceased doctor. We support their movement,” he added.

Police, state govt under fire

Adhikari displayed a video clip of alleged police excesses and announced plans to seek action against Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and other officers under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He also alleged a deeper conspiracy behind the violence, suggesting that the state government tried to “finish” the victim’s parents for not toeing the official line.

TMC hits Back, blames BJP for violence

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and minister Shashi Panja countered the BJP’s allegations, claiming that the saffron party brought in “outsiders” and engaged in vandalism on Raksha Bandhan. “They don’t understand the spirit and heritage of Bengal,” she said.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh added that the BJP’s actions showed “disrespect for Hindu sentiments” on a pious day and claimed there were “only a few hundred protesters who provoked the police.”