RG Kar hospital case: Kolkata court to pronounce verdict in brutal rape-murder of trainee doctor today

A verdict is expected today in the case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, triggering nationwide outrage and protests. The tragic incident, which occurred on August 9 last year, has shocked the medical community and sparked widespread calls for better security for healthcare professionals.

CBI's Investigation and evidence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case from the Kolkata Police, has expressed confidence that the main accused, Sanjay Roy, will be convicted. The case will be heard at the Sialdah Court, with Judge Anirban Das set to deliver the verdict based on the CBI’s first chargesheet.

The investigation has been ongoing since the CBI assumed control on August 13, recording statements from over 120 witnesses and conducting a 66-day in-camera trial. The CBI presented substantial evidence, including biological samples such as DNA and viscera, to establish Sanjay Roy’s involvement in the crime. DNA samples taken from the victim's body were found to match Roy's, and biological evidence from the crime scene supported the CBI's case.

The agency further asserted that the victim had fought valiantly for her life during the attack, causing five distinct injuries to Roy’s body. Medical reports confirmed that the victim died from manual strangulation, and her body showed signs of brutal assault, including severe bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts.

National repercussions and Supreme Court intervention

The case garnered national attention, with protests erupting across West Bengal after the victim's body was found semi-naked in a seminar hall within the hospital. The protests, led by doctors and women's rights groups, escalated, demanding justice for the victim and better security for medical staff.

The Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI, which filed a chargesheet naming Sanjay Roy as the sole prime accused in the case. Additionally, two former officials—Sandeep Ghosh, the former principal, and Abhijit Mondal, a former officer of the local police station—were arrested for tampering with evidence. However, both were later granted default bail after the CBI failed to file a supplementary chargesheet within 90 days.

The Supreme Court took suo-motu cognizance of the case and expressed concern over the safety of medical professionals across the country. This led to the formation of a national task force to address the security concerns of doctors nationwide.

Political fallout

The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal faced intense criticism over the handling of the case, with protests continuing across the state. The unrest led to the transfer of several senior officials, including the Kolkata Police Commissioner, in an attempt to quell the ongoing protests.

The trial, which began in November 2023, was conducted in a closed courtroom to protect the identities of witnesses, including the victim's parents, forensic experts, and colleagues. A total of 50 witnesses provided statements during the trial.

Closure and future measures

As the verdict is expected today, many are hopeful for justice, as the case has highlighted the need for greater security and protection for doctors and medical professionals. The outcome of this trial is seen as an important step in addressing both the safety concerns of healthcare workers and the need for stronger legal measures to protect women across the country.

The tragic case of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College continues to have a lasting impact, and its aftermath has sparked crucial discussions on women’s safety, the protection of healthcare workers, and the integrity of the legal process. The court’s decision today will be a significant moment in the fight for justice and the security of medical professionals across India.