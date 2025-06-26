Kolkata school receives bomb threat, second time in 24 hours, probe launched The Calcutta International School and the Calcutta Boys' School in the Taltala area in central Kolkata received similar threat emails on Wednesday.

Kolkata:

The Calcutta International School in the southern part of the city's Anandapur area received an email claiming that a bomb was planted inside the school premises. This is the same school that received the bomb threat for the second time in 24 hours.

Police conduct a thorough search

The development comes a day after two premier schools in Kolkata received bomb threats that turned out to be hoaxes.

Police teams are conducting a thorough search on the premises, the official said. However, no explosive material was found so far in the search.

Calcutta International School received similar threat yesterday

The Calcutta International School and the Calcutta Boys' School in the Taltala area in central Kolkata received similar threat emails on Wednesday.

Police had conducted searches in and around the premises of both schools and declared the threats as a hoax, they said.

Police had said that they were scrutinising the IP addresses of the devices from which the emails were generated to track those involved in such acts.