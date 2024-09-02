Kolkata rape-murder case: SC rejects Bengal govt’s plea, upholds bail for Lahri in RG Kar College protests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court upheld the relief granted to Sayan Lahri, a key figure who organised a student protest after the rape-murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Bengal.

In a big development to the Kolkata rape-murder case, the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the West Bengal government's plea and upheld bail For Lahri in RG Kar College protests. Significantly, the Supreme Court upheld the relief granted to Sayan Lahri, a key figure who organised a student protest after the rape-murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Bengal. A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said "prima facie" a case for bail was made out in the case.

Earlier, the West Bengal government had filed a plea in the Supreme Court saying that the Paschim Banga Chhtra Samaj leader led a violent march to the state secretariat on August 27 under the guise of a peaceful protest.

The West Bengal government in its plea claimed it had not been given sufficient opportunity to oppose the court’s order granting protection to Lahri and described the Calcutta High Court’s decision to grant Lahri relief as erroneous. Last week, the Calcutta High Court granted bail to Lahiri.

It should be noted that the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, an unregistered student group, was one of the two organisations that called for the August 27 ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ and Sayan Lahiri was arrested on August 27 for playing an active role in leading the rally.

Lahiri was arrested on August 27 evening for playing an active role in leading the rally which, the police said, turned violent, causing destruction of public and private property and attacks on police officers.

Acting on a plea by Lahiri's mother Anjali seeking quashing of proceedings against him and grant of bail, the Calcutta High Court had on Friday ordered his release from police custody by 2 pm on Saturday.

The Kolkata Police released Lahiri from its custody on Saturday. A woman post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the West Bengal government-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month, triggering nationwide outrage.