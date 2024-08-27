Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Did trainee doctor discover about spurious drugs syndicate', asks Amit Malviya

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Amit Malviya said the CBI has a tough job on hand, since Kolkata Police and Mamata Banerjee have done everything possible to eliminate all evidences in the Kolkata rape and murder case.

Amit Malviya, Head of the BJP IT cell and West Bengal in-charge, on Tuesday made a big claim, saying that Sanjoy Roy, accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case, was on that fateful night of the incident, riding a bike registered in the name of Kolkata Police Commissioner. The same Commissioner, who called it a suicide, without even a proper investigation.

Taking to social media, the BJP leader asked, “Did the deceased discover something about the spurious drugs syndicate in the Chest Medicine Department, as is being alleged by those in the medical fraternity?

In a post on X, he said Mamata Banerjee was constantly in touch with him all through out.

“This is serious and needs investigation. Both Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police Commissioner must step down immediately, for a free and fair probe,” he said.

The BJP leader stated that the CBI should take both Mamata Banerjee and the Kolkata Police Commissioner into custody, go over their phone records and subject them to polygraph test to unearth the conspiracy behind the young woman doctor’s rape and murder.

Saying that there are so many layers to it, Malviya said the CBI has a tough job on hand, since Kolkata Police and Mamata Banerjee have done everything possible to eliminate all evidences and protect those involved.

The development comes at a time when several protesters hold Nabnna Abhiyan rally to the West Bengal secretariat, demanding resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Various visuals shared on social media showed police using lathi-charge, used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitators at Howrah Bridge's Kolkata end and near Santragachhi Railway station on Kona Expressway. During the agitation protestors attempted to break through police barricades in an effort to reach the state secretariat, Nabanna.

At Santragachhi, agitators threw bricks at police, injuring several officers, while protestors claimed that police action also injured several students.

The protestors were attempting to reach the state secretariat to demand the removal of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Police said they began lathicharging and tear gassing after the agitators managed to breach the barricades at some locations and attacked the security personnel.

Trouble escalated when the student organisation, 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj', and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' began their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally from various points.