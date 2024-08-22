Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Kolkata rape and murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee bats for strong anti-rape law amid outrage

Kolkata rape and murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee bats for strong anti-rape law amid outrage

The Kolkata doctor rape and murder case has triggered nationwide protests led by medics, demanding justice for the victim's family and protection for the medical fraternity.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 11:44 IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
Image Source : PTI/FILE TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Lok Sabha MP on Thursday asserted that India needs strong laws that mandate a trial of a rape case and conviction within 50 days. His statement comes when his government in West Bengal is facing the wrath of people over the brutal murder and rape of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering a nationwide protests led by the doctors.

"Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 rapes have occurred across different parts of India - during the very time when people were on the streets protesting against this horrible crime. Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed," Banerjee posted a note on X. 

With 90 rapes reported daily, 4 every hour and one every 15 minutes, the urgency for decisive action is clear, he asserted.

"We need strong laws that mandate trials and conviction within 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective," the TMC leader said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Bengal Police submitted their investigation reports to the Supreme Court in sealed envelopes on Thursday. 

Also read: Kolkata rape and murder case: SC expresses dissatisfaction over submission of investigation papers

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement