Kolkata rape and murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee bats for strong anti-rape law amid outrage

Abhishek Banerjee, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Lok Sabha MP on Thursday asserted that India needs strong laws that mandate a trial of a rape case and conviction within 50 days. His statement comes when his government in West Bengal is facing the wrath of people over the brutal murder and rape of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. The postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering a nationwide protests led by the doctors.

"Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 rapes have occurred across different parts of India - during the very time when people were on the streets protesting against this horrible crime. Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed," Banerjee posted a note on X.

With 90 rapes reported daily, 4 every hour and one every 15 minutes, the urgency for decisive action is clear, he asserted.

"We need strong laws that mandate trials and conviction within 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective," the TMC leader said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Bengal Police submitted their investigation reports to the Supreme Court in sealed envelopes on Thursday.

