Police and other officials are investigating the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Bengal Police have submitted their investigation reports to the Supreme Court in sealed envelopes regarding the brutal murder and rape of a doctor in Kolkata. The case has garnered widespread attention, leading to a demand for a thorough and impartial investigation. The submission of these sealed reports indicates progress in the case, with further details expected to emerge during the court proceedings.