Kolkata prepares for Nabanna Abhijan protest: Enhanced security, traffic diversions, restrictions announced

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kolkata prepares for Nabanna Abhijan protest

The West Bengal police have fortified security around the state secretariat, Nabanna, ahead of the Nabanna Abhijan Rally organised to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. With the rally deemed "illegal" by police, extensive measures, including water cannons, barricades, and Riot Control Force have been deployed. Traffic diversions have been issued across key routes in anticipation of the demonstration.

High security at Nabanna ahead of protest

In response to the upcoming Nabanna Abhijan Rally scheduled for Tuesday, West Bengal police have significantly increased security around the state secretariat, Nabanna. This rally, organised by Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj and other groups, aims to protest the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Police have deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force, and placed containers to block roads in preparation for potential unrest.

Traffic diversions and restrictions

The Kolkata Police have issued a traffic advisory with multiple diversions to manage vehicular movement in the city during the Nabanna Abhijan Rally. Key routes, including the Kona Expressway, Andul Road, and GT Road have been restricted. Vehicles from various regions, including those coming from Kolaghat and Dankuni, have been redirected to alternative routes like Nibedita Setu to avoid congestion near the protest sites.

Police reject rally application, cite lack of permission

The police have labelled the Nabanna Abhijan Rally as "illegal" after rejecting an application from the organizing group, Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj. According to Additional Commissioner of Police Supratim Sarkar, the group's failure to seek formal permission and provide necessary details led to the decision. Despite the rejection, the protest is set to go ahead, sparking concerns over potential unrest in Kolkata.

Background: Outrage over trainee doctor's murder

The rally follows the brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, an incident that has triggered widespread outrage across the country. The trainee was found dead on August 9, leading to ongoing protests demanding justice. The Nabanna Abhijan Rally is the latest in a series of demonstrations calling for accountability and swift action in the case.

Also read | Kolkata Police issues advisory ahead of UGC NET re-exam amid planned protest