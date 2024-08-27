Kolkata Police issues advisory ahead of UGC NET re-exam amid planned protest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Kolkata: Police personnel and locals look on as local trains resume their services.

The Kolkata Police has issued an advisory for candidates appearing in the UGC NET June 2024 re-exam, scheduled for tomorrow, August 27. The advisory was shared on social media platform X, warning of potential disruptions due to the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ protest march organised by the Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj. The march is aimed at the state secretariat and the Chief Minister’s Office. To ensure smooth access to examination centers, the police have promised increased presence and urged candidates to seek assistance from nearby officers if needed.

In the social media post on X the Kolkata police assured that steps have been taken to mitigate any issues, saying, "We have ensured adequate police presence on the roads so that no UGC-NET candidate has difficulty reaching their examination centre. In case of any emergency, candidates are requested to seek help from the nearest police personnel, or contact the nearest police station."

UGC NET exam rescheduled for August 27

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier postponed the UGC NET exam from August 26 to August 27 in observance of Krishna Janmashtami. The exam will take place in two sessions, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Despite the planned protest, authorities have assured that adequate measures will be in place to prevent any disruption for students attending the exam.

Calcutta High Court's stance on protest

In a related development, the Calcutta High Court refused to impose a prohibitory order against the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ protest. The court recognised the Supreme Court's stance on peaceful protests but stressed the importance of public peace and safety. The petitioner had argued for reasonable restrictions, citing concerns over last year’s violence and the nationwide scheduling of the UGC NET exam. The court emphasised that maintaining public order is the state’s responsibility and directed the protest organisers to disclose their position within three days.

