Kolkata Metro to run special services during Durga Puja: Check details of four different lines The special services will begin on Panchami, which falls on September 27. No Metro services will be available in Orange Line for the period of September 27 (Saturday) to October 2 (Thursday).

Kolkata:

Kolkata Metro has announced special services across four corridors during Durga Puja to handle the expected passenger rush. The services will begin on Panchami, September 27, and include extended night operations on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami (September 29-October 1) along the Blue Line (Sahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar) and Green Line (Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V).

Blue Line services

On Panchami, the Blue Line will run 262 services (131 Up and Down each) from 8 am to 11 pm, with peak hour intervals of six to seven minutes. On Sasthi, 246 services (123 Up and Down each) will operate from 9 am to 11 pm. During Saptami, Ashtami and Navami, 246 services will be available from 1 pm to 4 am the next morning. On Dashami, 132 services will operate from 1 pm to 10 pm at a peak interval of eight minutes.

Green Line services

The Green Line will operate 225 services on Panchami from 7.30 am to 11.16 pm at a six-minute frequency during peak hours. On Sasthi, 184 services will run from 9 am to 11.28 pm, and on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami, 192 services will be available from 1.30 pm to 4.18 am the following day. Dashami will see 74 services from 1.30 pm to 10.32 pm at an interval of 15 minutes.

Yellow and Purple Line services

The Yellow Line (Noapara-Baranagar to Jai Hind Bimanbandar) will operate 60 services on Panchami and Sasthi and 62 services on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami with a 15-minute interval. On Dashami, 50 services will be available. The Purple Line (Joka to Majerhat) will run 38 services daily from Panchami to Dashami at a 25-minute frequency. No services will operate on the Orange Line from September 27 to October 2.

(With PTI inputs)

