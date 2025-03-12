Kolkata Metro to operate limited trains on Holi: Check revised timings, other details According to an official statement, metro services along the Dakshineswar–New Garia stretch (North-South corridor) will commence from 2:30 pm onwards. Public transport generally remains suspended in the state during the morning hours on Holi.

Kolkata Metro to run a reduced number of trains on the occasion of Holi this Friday, according to an official statement. In view of the festival, metro services will begin operations from 2:30 pm on March 14 along the Dakshineswar–New Garia stretch, also known as the North-South corridor.

A total of 262 services are run along the corridor on a normal day. Public transport generally remains suspended in the state during morning hours on Holi. Along the Esplanade-Howrah Maidan stretch of the East-West corridor, 42 services (21 up and down each) will be run from 3 pm on Friday.

A total of 130 services are run along the stretch on a normal day. On the Sealdah-Sector 5 stretch of the East-West corridor, a total of 22 services (11 up and down each) will be run from 3 pm on March 14. A total of 106 services are run on normal weekdays along the stretch.

Kolkata Metro services were suspended for 2 days

Earlier on March 8 and 9, services along the East-West corridor of Kolkata Metro were fully suspended for two days to facilitate the testing of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, an official statement said. This two-day suspension marked the third such occurrence in the past month, aimed at evaluating the efficacy of the signaling and communication system along the Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V stretch. Services were also suspended from February 13 to 16 and from February 20 to 23.

Holi 2025: Date

Holi falls on different dates every year, primarily determined by the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, the historic festival of Holi will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, 2025, while the day before Holi, known as Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, will be observed on Thursday, March 13. It's a day to rejoice in the arrival of spring, bid farewell to winter, and strengthen bonds of friendship and love through the playful throwing of colours.

