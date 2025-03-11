Delhi Metro on Holi: DMRC announces revised metro services schedule | Check details The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced a change in running time for all metro services. The commuter are advised to follow the guidelines.

Attention commuters! In case you are planning to use Delhi Metro services on the day of Holi (March 14), it is required to go through the special guidelines issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). According to DMRC, all the services, including the Airport Express Lin, will be operationalised at 2:30 pm, and before that, all metro services will remain suspended.

The DMRC has said that after 2:30 pm, all the lines will remain operational as per the regular schedule.

Golden Line tunneling work completed

Meanwhile, tunneling work has been completed on Delhi Metro's Golden Line project. The DMRC has completed the fourth phase of the Golden Line project. Under the fourth phase, tunneling work between Kishangarh and Vasant Kunj stations has been completed. This is part of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor. This is an important step in the construction of the 19.34 km long underground corridor. The tunnel boring machine (TBM) completed the excavation work at the Vasant Kunj station site.

Lucknow Metro timing changed

In UP's capital Lucknow also, the timings of metro services have been changed for Holi, 14 March. On the occasion of Holi, Lucknow Metro train service will start at 2:30 pm, which will be available till 10:30 pm. Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) gave this information in a statement on Tuesday. According to the statement, train services from CCS Airport Metro Station and Munshipulia Metro Station will start at 2:30 pm and will run till 10:30 pm.

