Kolkata Metro airport link nears completion: Check connecting stations, other details

Kolkata Metro: The East-West Corridor of Kolkata Metro, also known as the Green Line, is steadily progressing toward completion marking a key development in the city’s public transportation system. On Tuesday, General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy conducted a trolley inspection of the Esplanade-Sealdah section, an area that has experienced considerable delays due to subsidence issues in Bowbazar.

The inspection highlighted the successful completion of track-laying in the tunnel, a significant milestone for the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL). Reddy commended KMRCL for their efforts and expressed optimism about the early commissioning of the entire corridor, which is expected to drastically reduce travel time and ease traffic congestion in the city.

Connection stations

The Green Line, upon full operation, will link Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector 5. Currently, it operates in two separate sections: Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Sector 5. The work on the Esplanade-Sealdah stretch is advancing rapidly, with officials hopeful for its early completion to integrate the corridor fully.

First trial run on Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch

Earlier this month, the first trial run on the Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch of Kolkata Metro's Yellow Line was successfully held. The trial, which took place on December 14, was overseen by Chief Engineer (Construction) Devindar Kumar, along with senior Metro Railway officials and staff. The run aimed to test the readiness of the track, third rail, and other systems for the 6.25 km stretch, ensuring that all parameters were in place for safe operations. Noapara Metro station will serve as the interchange point between the Blue Line (New Garia-Dakshineswar) and the under-construction Yellow Line.

(With PTI inputs)

