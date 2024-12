Follow us on Image Source : KOLKATA METRO (X) Kolkata Metro services partially disrupted after man jumps in front of moving train.

Kolkata: A man jumped in front of a moving train at Sovabazar station of Kolkata Metro Railway on Sunday, partially disrupting services on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor, an official said.

The incident took place around 4:10 pm, prompting the motorman to apply the brakes before the engine ran over him, while the power supply to the third rail was snapped, he said.

Truncated services continued between Central-New Garia and Dumdum-Dakshineswar till 4:45 pm, the official said.