Bengal govt forms SIT to probe financial irregularities in RG Kar Hospital where doctor was raped, murdered

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: The West Bengal government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College, where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered. The SIT will be led by IGP-ranked officer Pranav Kumar.

"I am directed hereby to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct enquiry and investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date," the Special Secretary to the Government of West Bengal said in a statement.

SIT to submit report in 1 month

Following the RG Kar rape and murder incident, students and doctors alleged huge financial irregularities in RG Kar and alleged that former Principal Sandip Ghosh is the 'kingpin' of all those scams. "The SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry," the statement further said.

"The SIT will requisition the services of other officers and staff as and when required from Police Directorate/ Kolkata Police. The SIT will submit its first report to the State Government within a month from the date of its constitution," it added.

Who all are in SIT team?

The SIT will be headed by Pranav Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy, who will be assisted by the following:

Waquar Reza, IPS, DIG, Murshidabad Range

Soma Das Mitra, IPS, DIG, CID

Indira Mukherjee, IPS, DC, Central, Kolkata Police

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty on August 9. The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital. A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

