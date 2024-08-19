Fact Check: No, viral video is not of Kolkata rape-murder victim's final moments | Know its truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral video

India TV Fact Check: A video is going viral, claiming to depict the last moments of the Kolkata doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. However, when India TV fact-checked this claim, it was found to be completely misleading.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

What is going viral?

The girl seen in the video is said to be the doctor who was raped and killed. The girl in the video appears to have injury marks on her face and neck. The video is being shared with captions suggesting that it captures the victim’s final moments, with some posts stating it shows her last message to her mother. This video has been widely shared on platforms like X and others.

India TV investigated

As the video was going viral on social media, we decided to investigate this claim. Upon investigation, it was found that the viral video claiming to show the last moments of the Kolkata doctor rape-murder victim is actually misleading. The video is of a makeup artist who used makeup to create injury marks on her face and neck for a dramatic recreation. We conducted a reverse search, we discovered that the woman in the viral video is actually a makeup artist. Further investigation led us to a post on X crediting the video to a makeup artist named Zeenat Rehman.

What came out in the Fact Check?

The video claiming to show the last moments of the doctor in the Kolkata rape and murder case is being shared with misleading claims. Our investigation confirms that the viral video is not related to the Kolkata rape-murder victim. People are strongly advised to be cautious of such misinformation.

