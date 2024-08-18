Fact Check: Has India bought 28 islands worth Rs 923 crores from Maldives? Know truth behind viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact check of viral claim of India buying islands from Maldives

Several videos, photos and posts go viral on social media each day with some of them being uploaded with false claims. Much of the time, social media users believe these photos, videos and posts to be true and share them on their timeline. One such post is being shared about the islands of Maldives. Which is being shared on Facebook and X with false claims. India TV's fact check team investigates such fake videos and posts being shared with misleading claims.

What did viral posts say?

For the past few days, many users on social media have been claiming that India has bought 28 islands from Maldives. Recently, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar visited the Maldives and met President Mohammed Moizzu. The picture of this meeting is being shared on social media platforms with false claims. A Facebook user named Markandey Pandey wrote on August 12, "India has bought 28 islands from Maldives. India has made this deal for 923 crores. Maldives President Mohammed Moizzu handed over 28 islands to India. On this occasion, Maldives President Moizzu said that Modi always supports. Modi ji has supported in every difficult time. It is right. Will support in future also."

What came out in Fact Check?

India TV's fact-check team investigated this viral post on Facebook. By searching the keywords written in the post, it was found that recently Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar visited Maldives (09-11 August). A post of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar related to this also came up on X. In this X post, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has thanked Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu for the warm welcome.

Earlier, Muizzu posted a photo on X on August 10 while talking to Jaishankar and wrote in his post, "It was a pleasure to meet Dr S Jaishankar today and join him in the official handover of water and sewerage projects in 28 islands of the Maldives. I thank the Government of India, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always supporting the Maldives. Our enduring partnership continues to strengthen, bringing our nations closer through cooperation in security, development, and cultural exchange. Together, we build a brighter, more prosperous future for the region."

Jaishankar thanked Muizzu by reposting this post. Along with this, in a press release issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on 11 August 2024, it was told that with the help of India, the work of water and sanitation project in Maldives has been completed, which covers 28 islands of Maldives.

