Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI gets court's permission to conduct polygraph test of main accused

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Central Bureau of Investigation will conduct a polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, the accused in a rape-and-murder case of a doctor in Kolkata that has triggered nationwide protests. This comes a day after the central agency conducted a psychological test on Roy. According to sources, permission has been granted by the court, and the CBI will conduct a polygraph test as soon as possible to expedite the case resolution. There are contradictions in the statements of the main accused, Sanjay Rai and the CBI suspects that he is hiding some truth, which is why a polygraph test will now be conducted on him, they added.

Psychological test conducted on main accused

Earlier, a team of psychological and behavioural analysts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi arrived in Kolkata and conducted the necessary tests on Roy. The CBI has already taken Roy into custody. The parents of the victim doctor have told the CBI that a few interns and physicians of the same medical establishment were involved in the crime, an officer said. The parents also provided the central agency with the names of those who they suspect to be associated with their daughter's killing in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Doctors stage protest in Kolkata

Meanwhile, doctors on Monday staged a protest march from Kolkata Medical College to the Police Headquarters in response to police summons to two senior physicians, Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami. Kolkata Police had summoned senior doctors to the police headquarters in Lalbazar in connection with their public comments on the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. While speaking to the media, Dr Goswami described the summons as "baseless" and stated that his lawyers, colleagues, and fellow doctors would accompany him to the police headquarters.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It should be noted here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

