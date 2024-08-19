Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What questions did CBI ask during grilling of former Principal Sandip Ghosh? Check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The CBI grilled Sandip Ghosh, former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor occurred on August 9. The questioning was conducted for the fourth consecutive day on Monday (August 19). The central agency has been quizzing him for several hours in the last three days. Ghosh resigned from the post two days after the body of the victim was recovered.

According to sources, the CBI has thrown at him several questions during interrogation.

Here are some of the questions asked by the CBI to Sandip Ghosh:

When were you appointed as the Principal of this medical college, and where were you posted before that? When and how did you learn about the incident that occurred on the night of the 8th-9th? What did the person who informed you about the incident tell you? And what did you do afterward? Please explain in detail. After learning about such a major incident involving a trainee doctor at your hospital, when did you arrive at the hospital? When you arrived at the hospital, where was the girl's body? When did you see the body? Considering your years of experience in the medical profession, what was your impression after seeing the body? As the Head of the Medical College, what information did you gather from the people present at that time? How many people were present there? Who informed you about the details surrounding the girl's death? Please recall and provide the names along with the information given. Who called the police, and when? What was reported to the police? What time did the police arrive at the hospital? How many police officers were there? Who guided them to the crime scene? When did you speak to the police officers, and what did you discuss? How long did the police take to complete the inquest, and where were you at that time? When and who informed the girl's family about the incident, and what was conveyed to them? When did the family arrive at the hospital, and who was handling them? Did you speak to the family? Who told you that this was a suicide case? Who instructed to provide false information to the family? If you were unaware, why didn’t you tell the family the truth? We cannot believe that any doctor could declare this as a suicide after seeing the body. How many doctors, nursing staff, and guards were on duty that night? Who is responsible for creating their roster? Since when had the accused been working there? What did the police tell you about his involvement in the murder? Who did you call after learning about the incident? When did you first meet the accused, Sanjay Roy? Did you know him? What was his role in the hospital? Who appoints the agencies that hire the cleaners and security guards working at your hospital? As the Principal of the medical college, do you believe you fulfilled your responsibilities adequately? How many doctors believed this death was a suicide? Did you declare this as a suicide based solely on their information, or did you inspect the body yourself? As a senior doctor, you know that a crime scene should be preserved. Why didn't you do this? Did you receive any instructions not to do so? Why didn't you or any doctor from your hospital prevent the police from conducting the inquest proceedings? Who first informed you that this was not a suicide but a rape and murder? Did you speak to the doctors who conducted the postmortem about the report? If so, what did you discuss, and what were their findings about the death? What were the names of the doctors you spoke with? When did this conversation take place? After learning about the findings of the postmortem report, what did you do? Who did you inform, and what did you tell them? Why did you suddenly resign? The way you resigned suggests that you wanted to escape from the entire incident. Even if we accept that you resigned on moral grounds, why didn’t you refuse the new appointment or ask for some time to recover from this incident? We have received information that the Kolkata Health Department wanted to take action against you, which is why you resigned. This was all planned, and we have evidence to support this claim. What would you like to say about this?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It should be noted that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

In a major development, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Kolkata rape-murder case that has shaken the entire country, and will conduct the hearing on the matter on Tuesday (August 20). The hearing will be held by a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, Justice Manoj Misra.

