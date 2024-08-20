Kolkata doctor case: Accused Sanjoy Roy's close aid sprints to CBI office for probe, gasps for breath | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Arup Dutta, a close police officer of accused Sanjay Roy, rushed to CBI

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its investigation in the rape-and-murder case of a doctor in Kolkata, accused Sanjoy Roy's close associate and ASI Arup Dutta was seen running to the CBI Special Crime Branch office today, arriving out of breath. A video has surfaced showing Dutta running and attempting to avoid media questions.

Who is Arup Dutta?

Arup Dutta, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Kolkata Police, was called in for questioning by the CBI in connection with the Kolkata rape-and-murder case. Dutta, who is also a member of the Police Welfare Committee, received multiple calls from accused Sanjoy Roy on the night of the incident. Roy, who lived in Dutta's barrack, returned there after the crime.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also heard the matter after taking Suo moto cognisance. The Supreme Court said it will constitute a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol for ensuring the safety, and facilities of doctors. While hearing the horrific rape and murder case of a Kolkata doctor, the SC also urged the agitating doctors to have faith in the apex court and return to work. Taking the West Bengal government and RG Kar Hospital authorities, the SC questioned the delay in filing the FIR and the hurry of reappointing the principal to some other hospital. The Supreme Court has asked for a status report of the investigation from the CBI and has also sought a report from the West Bengal government on the ruckus at the RG Kar hospital. The next hearing will be on August 22.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 31-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

