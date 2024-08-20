Kolkata rape and murder: Corruption case filed against former principal of SG Kar Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former principal Sandip Ghosh

The Kolkata Police has registered a case against Sandeep Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and others under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 120B and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Meanwhile, the CBI has also questioned Ghosh, for the fourth consecutive day on Monday in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the health facility. Ghosh, who had resigned from the post on August 11, has been grilled for several hours in the last three days by officers of the central probe agency. Some of his version does not match with that of the others who are being interrogated in the case, the official said.

The principal was questioned about his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted thereafter and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours before getting to see her body. He was asked as to who had ordered renovation of rooms adjacent to the seminar hall, after the postgraduate trainee’s body was found there on August 9.

CBI sleuths also grilled arrested accused Sanjay Roy, as the probe agency tries to ascertain whether he was alone while allegedly committing the crime. The call records and his chat details are also being investigated.

SIT FORMED

The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found earlier this month, according to a notification. The four-member SIT will be headed by Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy IG Dr Pranav Kumar.