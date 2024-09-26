Junior Doctors reach out to Bengal Chief Secretary, highlight unmet commitments

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Junior doctors during a press conference.

Five days after partially resuming their duties at government-run hospitals in West Bengal, junior doctors have reached out to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant through an email with a reminder of their unresolved issues from a meeting held on September 18. The doctors, represented by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF), expressed their concerns in a detailed two-page email.

In their correspondence, the junior doctors pointed out that no significant actions or orders have been implemented regarding the key demands discussed during their earlier meeting with Pant and a special task force. They stressed the importance of addressing these issues promptly, emphasising that many of their proposals were verbally agreed upon but remain unaddressed.

One of the primary demands is the establishment of a central inquiry committee to investigate the alleged "threat culture" present in medical colleges across the state. The WBJDF is also advocating for the creation of 'college-level inquiry committees' within individual institutions, which should include both undergraduate students and resident doctors to probe those accused of perpetuating a hostile environment.

Additionally, the forum reminded Pant of their call for an inquiry committee to be set up against members of the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) and the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB). These members are accused of fostering a threat culture and being involved in health syndicates. The doctors have requested that this committee be formed within the next seven working days.

Other demands highlighted in the letter include the establishment of a task force or monitoring committee in every medical college and hospital, along with a transparent transfer policy for all recruited medical personnel.

The junior doctors had initially resumed their duties on September 21 following a 42-day strike, which was sparked by the tragic incident of the rape and murder of an on-duty female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The WBJDF's renewed call for action underscores the urgency of their demands and the need for systemic change within the state's healthcare system.

