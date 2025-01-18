RG Kar hospital rape-murder case: Accused Sanjay Roy, says 'I am being framed, others let off...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO RG Kar hospital rape-murder case accused Sanjay Roy.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, was convicted under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) for the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The crime spree on August 9, 2024, shocked the entire country and led to massive protests by junior doctors who demanded justice and better security in government hospitals.

Courtroom drama: Guilty pleads innocent

During the hearing, Sanjay Roy pleaded not guilty to the judge, saying, "I always wear a Rudraksh chain around my neck. If I had committed the crime, my chain would have been broken at the scene. I cannot commit this crime."

However, Additional District Sessions Judge Anirban Das said, "You will be heard on Monday." Roy has been remanded to judicial custody until then, with the court set to announce his sentence on Monday at 12:30 PM.

Tearful reaction from victim’s family

The victim's father expressed his grief in court, saying: "We trusted you to deliver justice." Overcome with emotion, he broke down after the verdict was announced and expressed hope that Roy would face the maximum sentence.

Case background

The victim's body was found in a conference room at a state-run hospital, prompting a public outcry and protests by doctors. The probe, initially handled by the Kolkata police, was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI’s 45-page chargesheet provided damning evidence, including 11 key findings that established Roy’s culpability. The agency has sought the maximum punishment for the convict.

