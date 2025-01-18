Saturday, January 18, 2025
     
What RG Kar victim's father told judge after accused Sanjay Roy was held guilty

The case involves the alleged rape and murder of a 28-year-old postgraduate medical trainee on August 9, whose lifeless body was discovered in a hospital seminar room. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested the next day.

Kolkata Published : Jan 18, 2025
Protestors protesting against RG Kar hospital rape and
Image Source : PTI Protestors protesting against RG Kar hospital rape and murder case

A Kolkata court on Saturday pronounced accused Sanjay Roy “guilty” of rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Sealdah court, where Roy’s trial was held, will declare his sentence on Monday, Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge, said. Roy was found guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that governs rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, which deals with punishments for death and murder. Section 103 (1) of BNS entails a maximum punishment of death or life imprisonment.

After the judge pronounced the verdict, the father of the RG Kar hospital victim broke down and said, "You've given due importance to the faith I reposed in you."

The judgement was pronounced nearly two months after the in-camera trial commenced in November last year and 162 days after the heinous crime was committed on August 9, 2024.

At the time of the verdict, Roy claimed in court that he was framed. The judge, however, said he would have an opportunity to speak on Monday before the sentence is pronounced. The medic’s parents thanked the judge for the guilty verdict and said the court honoured the trust they had reposed in it.

Meanwhile, accused Sanjay maintained that he is not guilty and said to the judge, "I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved."

Inputs from Onkar

