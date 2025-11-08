ED busts human trafficking racket in West Bengal, women forced into prostitution with fake job promises The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out extensive searches across West Bengal in connection with an organised human trafficking and prostitution racket allegedly run through bar-cum-restaurants and dance bars.

Kolkata:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kolkata Zonal Office, conducted massive search operations on November 7, 2025, as part of its probe into an organised immoral trafficking racket allegedly operating through bar-cum-restaurants and dance bars across West Bengal. The investigation revealed that several individuals were involved in exploiting vulnerable women by offering fake employment opportunities and coercing them into prostitution. The illegal activities reportedly generated substantial illicit proceeds, which were laundered through multiple shell entities.

During the searches, the ED seized cash worth over Rs 1.01 crore, digital devices, and property-related documents linked to the accused. The agency also identified several bank accounts operated by the suspects to route illicit funds. In addition, two high-end luxury vehicles, a Land Rover Defender and a Jaguar have been frozen under the provisions of the PMLA.

Key accused identified in the racked

The accused identified in the ED’s probe include Jagjit Singh, Ajmal Siddiqui, Bishnu Mundra, and their associates. The investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1986, which are scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The charge sheets filed earlier by the state police had already named the above individuals, who are now under the ED’s scanner for allegedly using the establishments as a cover for large-scale human trafficking and money laundering operations. According to ED findings, the accused ran a well-structured network that used bar-cum-restaurants to generate huge sums in cash from prostitution.

The proceeds, amounting to several crores of rupees, were later laundered through multiple companies under their ownership and control, disguising the illegal source of funds. The ED stated that the probe is still in progress to trace the complete money trail, identify additional assets, and uncover other potential links to organised trafficking networks.