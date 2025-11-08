Richa Ghosh appointed DSP, awarded Banga Bibhushan during felicitation after World Cup glory Richa Ghosh was a key part of India's World Cup 2025 winning team. She provided strong impacts during the World Cup, with that 94 against South Africa in the group stage being a major stand-out knock.

New Delhi:

Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh has been appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by the West Bengal government during the felicitation ceremony on Saturday, following India's World Cup glory.

Richa was felicitated at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in attendance, along with top former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami. Richa's parents also accompanied her in the proud ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Indian wicketkeeper was also awarded the prestigious Banga Bibhushan award, the highest civilian award in West Bengal, during the ceremony.

