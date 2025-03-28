Earthquake hits Kolkata and Imphal after 7.7-magnitude tremors strike Bangkok Preliminary reports suggest that there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor.

Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata and Imphal on Friday after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Thai capital Bangkok and Myanmar. The epicentre was in central Myanmar, about 50 km east of the city of Monywa. Mild tremors were reported from Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

Preliminary reports suggest that there have been no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor. In Manipur, tremors caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings, are located. However, no damage has been reported so far, police said.

PM Modi expresses concern

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries. The earthquake has rocked many parts of Thailand, including its capital Bangkok, the venue for next week's summit of BIMSTEC regional grouping that is scheduled to be attended by Modi among other leaders.



"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone," Modi said on 'X'.

Earthquake hits Meghalaya

"India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he said.

An earthquake of magnitude 4 jolted the East Garo hills district of Meghalaya on Friday, according to National Center of Seismology (NCS). NCS mentioned that the earthquake took place at 1.03 PM (IST) at a depth of 5 kms.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 28/03/2025 13:03:00 IST, Lat: 25.57 N, Long: 90.58 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," read a post by NCS on X.