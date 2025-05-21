Drone-like objects sighted over Kolkata sky, CM Mamata Banerjee asks officials to remain alert The Central government has sought a report from the State government after drones were spotted in Kolkata. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the administrative and police officials in the northern part of the state to stay vigilant for cross-border threats.

New Delhi:

Several drone-like objects were spotted flying over the sky of Kolkata, leading the police to launch a probe, officials said on Wednesday. At least 8-10 drone suspect objects were seen flying over the Hastings area, the Vidyasagar Setu and Maidan on Monday night, they added. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the officials to remain alert.

The Central government has sought a report from the state government over the incident. "Reports of drone sightings over Kolkata have been received and are currently under investigation. Efforts are underway to ascertain the veracity of this event. Further information will be shared as facts are established. In the interim, the Media is urged to refrain from speculation," Himanshu Tiwari, Public Relations, Eastern Command, MoD said in a statement.

Flying objects were first spotted at Hastings Police Station, probe from all angles is on

The police sources said that the flying objects, having similarities to the drones, were first spotted by personnel at the Hastings Police Station. "These drone-like-objects were seen flying from the direction of Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district late on Monday. They hovered over the Hastings area, the Second Hooghly Bridge (Vidyasagar Setu) and Fort William (the army’s Eastern Command headquarters)," a police officer said.

Unidentified drone-like objects were observed hovering over Kolkata's Park Circus area. The sightings have prompted the Special Task Force (STF) and the Detective Department of Kolkata Police to launch an investigation, exploring all possible angles, including espionage. "We are probing the matter from all angles, including the possibility of espionage," the officer said.

West Bengal CM Mamata asks officials to stay alert

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee has directed administrative and police officials in the northern part of the state to stay vigilant for cross-border threats in the strategically sensitive area. Banerjee also asked the officials to stay vigilant for potential flooding due to heavy rain.

The CM chaired a high-level administrative meeting during her ongoing three-day visit to northern West Bengal. During her visit, she said the region, which shares international borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, is "highly sensitive". She directed the police and administration to intensify patrolling to prevent any infiltration bid, especially of anti-national elements.

"Even though the BSF is deployed, state administrative officials must also remain vigilant," she said. Banerjee also cautioned the officials against the spread of misinformation and fake news, stating that updates should only be sent through the government during any crisis.