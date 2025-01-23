Dense fog disrupts operations at Kolkata airport, over 70 flights affected

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata were disrupted on Thursday due to dense fog, impacting the movement of at least 72 flights, officials said. Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Kolkata Airport director, said that 39 departures and 21 arrivals were delayed due to fog, while 12 flights were diverted.

"Of the 12 incoming flights, seven were diverted to Bhubaneswar, three to Ranchi, one to Chennai and one to Shamshabad," Beuria said, adding that two aircraft returned to parking bays from the ramp.

"Flight operations were affected between 5 am and 10 am. Visibility began improving after 9 am and things were normal around 10 am," an AAI spokesperson at the airport said.

Passengers faced inconvenience

Passengers experienced considerable inconvenience as numerous early morning flights were delayed. "Once morning flights are delayed due to fog, the entire schedule of airlines is disrupted, leading to a cascading effect throughout the day," an official said.

Despite the airport being equipped with the CAT III-B Instrument Landing System (ILS), which supports operations in visibility as low as 50 meters, the dense fog reduced visibility below the permissible limits. Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were also initiated, an official stated.

"The Air Traffic Control (ATC) implements LVP when visibility drops below 800 metres, guiding aircraft to their stands using ‘Follow-Me’ vehicles. LVP is also triggered when the cloud ceiling is below 200 feet," the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Air India Express increases check-in baggage allowance for Middle East, Singapore flights | DETAILS

Also Read: Weather updates: 27 trains running late, several flights delayed due to dense layer of fog