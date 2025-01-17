Friday, January 17, 2025
     
Weather updates: 27 trains running late, several flights delayed due to dense layer of fog

Weather updates: A layer of dense fog blankets parts of India as winter's chill intensifies in Northern India.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 17, 2025 7:29 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 7:40 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Trains running late due to dense layer of fog.

Weather updates: A total of 27 trains are experiencing delays as a result of reduced visibility caused by fog, as reported by Indian Railways on Friday (January 17). For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily fog. Due to heavy fog conditions, several trains across the country are running significantly behind schedule. 

Major delays include Poorva Express by 65 minutes, Vaishali Express by 73 minutes, Karnataka Express by 91 minutes. Other notable delays are Farakka Express by 277 minutes, AP Exp by 240 minutes. The air quality in the national capital dropped down to the 'very poor' category. 

Flights delayed amid fog 

As cold waves grip the national capital, fog delays a few flights at IGI Airport. 

Homeless individuals seek refuge in night shelters in the national capital as the winter chill intensifies in Northern India. 

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur) 

