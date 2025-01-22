Air India Express increases check-in baggage allowance for Middle East, Singapore flights: Know details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Air India Express has announced a notable increase in its checked-in baggage allowance for passengers flying to the Middle East and Singapore. Effective immediately, the airline has raised the standard baggage allowance from 20 kilograms to 30 kilograms, offering travellers more convenience and flexibility.

In addition to the increased allowance, families travelling with infants will benefit from an extra 10 kilograms of complimentary checked-in baggage. This move is expected to ease travel for families and enhance the overall passenger experience on these popular international routes, the airline said in a release.

"Guests can now enjoy 30 kg of check-in baggage, along with 7 kg of cabin baggage. This enhanced allowance applies to Air India Express international flights between India and the Middle East, as well as Singapore," the release noted.

It should be mentioned here that Air India Express operates around 450 weekly flights between India and the Middle East. It flies 26 weekly flights connecting Singapore. The airline has a fleet of 90 planes and operates over 400 daily flights connecting 36 domestic and 15 international destinations.

Air India Express expansion drive

In its latest expansion drive, the Air India Express commenced operations from Patna, launching daily flights to Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad. The new flights are part of the airline's strategy to connect emerging cities with key destinations across the country and beyond, the airline said in a statement.

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, is undergoing rapid network expansion, supported by its growing fleet, which is nearing the 100-aircraft milestone, the statement added. The airline recently added Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Sri Vijay Puram (Port Blair) and Jammu to its domestic network, and international destinations like Bangkok and Phuket.

