China stops Boeing jet deliveries as trade war with US escalates: Report

China halts Boeing deliveries: As the trade war between the US and China escalates, with both countries imposing tariffs and counter-tariffs on each other, Beijing on Tuesday ordered to halt the delivery of Boeing Co. planes, Bloomberg reported. The report claims that the Chinese government has asked its domestic carriers to avoid purchasing aircraft-related equipment and parts from American companies.

China is considering ways to support airlines that lease Boeing jets and end up paying higher prices. The report further suggests that almost 10 Boeing 737 Max jets, which are being prepared to join the Chinese airlines, may be allowed to enter the country if facotrs like paperwork and payment on some of them are taken care of before Beijing's reciprocal tariffs take effect.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump decided to impose tariffs of up to 145 per cent on China.