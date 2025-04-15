PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 live score: Defending IPL captain Shreyas up against reigning champions Kolkata PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 live score: Punjab Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

New Delhi:

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 live score: Defending IPL captain Shreyas up against reigning champions Kolkata

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 live score: It's Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, but the subplot of Shreyas Iyer against his former team, takes precedence here. One year ago, this Indian star led KKR to their third IPL title and the defending IPL captain is now against the current champions in the 31st match of the tournament.

Punjab were off to a flyer with two wins in as many matches at the start of the season. They now have two losses in three outings. PBKS would want to regroup themselves and get back to the winning ways. KKR have been hot and cold throughout the tournament, with three wins and three losses coming in alternating terms.

Match Scorecard