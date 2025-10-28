Cyclone Montha: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for West Bengal till October 31 The IMD has warned of waterlogging, crop damage, and landslides in hilly areas. Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore as sea conditions remain rough, while authorities continue to monitor the weakening cyclone’s movement inland.

Kolkata:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several districts of West Bengal as Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha, moving over the west-central Bay of Bengal, is set to bring widespread downpours and thunderstorms till October 31.

According to the IMD, Montha — pronounced Mon-Tha — is currently centred about 240 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 12 kmph. The system began making landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on Tuesday night, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. As the landfall process continues for about four hours, the region is expected to experience wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph, along with intense downpours and rough sea conditions.

Heavy rain forecast for South Bengal

Between Tuesday and Friday, south Bengal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata, are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

October 28–29: Heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) expected in South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram; Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly to witness thunderstorms with 30–40 kmph gusts.

Rain to shift northwards, affecting Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purulia, and Bardhaman with heavy downpours.

Authorities warned of possible waterlogging, traffic disruption, and damage to standing crops, urging residents to stay indoors during intense spells and to store harvested produce safely.

North Bengal to receive heavy to very heavy rain

As Cyclone Montha weakens post-landfall, its remnants will move northeastwards, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) to northern districts such as Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar between Thursday and Friday.

The IMD has also cautioned about landslide risks in hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong and waterlogging in low-lying areas of north Bengal.

Sea and wind conditions remain rough

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday, as sea conditions will remain rough to very rough, with winds reaching up to 55 kmph along the Bengal coast. Gale winds of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph are currently prevailing over the west-central Bay of Bengal and will persist till late Tuesday.

Cyclone to weaken gradually after landfall

After making landfall in Andhra Pradesh, Montha is expected to weaken gradually into a depression by Thursday. However, its impact will continue to be felt across eastern India, particularly in West Bengal and parts of north Odisha, with rainfall expected to taper off by November 2.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid travel to flood- or landslide-prone areas, and follow official advisories closely as the storm system moves inland.