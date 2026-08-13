Kolkata woman, 42, learning to drive accidentally plunges car into pond, dies

Kolkata:

A 42-year-old woman died after the car she was driving plunged into a pond in Kolkata's Kestopur area while she was reportedly practising for her driving licence test.

The deceased, identified as Sumitra Das, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle after accidentally pressing the accelerator instead of the brake, according to preliminary findings by the police.

The incident took place in the Prafulla Kanan (West) area on Wednesday. According to local residents, Das had returned home after dropping her daughter off at school on a scooter. She then parked the two-wheeler, took out her recently purchased Hyundai Eon and headed out to practise driving.

The car allegedly went out of control and plunged into a nearby pond, where it became completely submerged.

Police and fire department personnel launched a rescue operation after being alerted to the incident. The operation lasted for more than an hour before the vehicle was pulled out of the water.

Das was found inside the submerged car and was declared dead. Her body was later sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to police sources, Das had been preparing for her driving licence test, which was scheduled for August 22. Investigators suspect that, as an inexperienced driver, she may have mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to accelerate into the pond.

Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Police also noted that the position in which Das was found inside the vehicle suggested that she may have attempted to escape as the car filled with water. Her face was reportedly turned towards the rear hatch, while her legs remained near the steering wheel.

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