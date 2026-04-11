Crude bomb explodes at school in West Bengal's Nadia; probe underway, 3 injured

New Delhi:

A crude bomb exploded on the rooftop of West Bengal’s Ghordagacha Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra in Nadia district on Saturday, police said. No casualties were reported as the incident happened shortly after students had left the school following an examination. A few teachers and non-teaching staff were still inside the school when the loud explosion was heard.

Teachers rushed to the rooftop and discovered that a crude bomb had detonated, while another unexploded device was lying nearby. Authorities were immediately informed.

Investigation underway

Sub-Divisional Officer of Kalyani, Pritam Saha, confirmed that a thorough investigation has been launched. Election Commission general observer for Kalyani, P Siva Sankar, also visited the site along with security personnel to inspect the area.

The ruling TMC accused BJP workers of planting the explosives to create unrest before the elections. The BJP denied the allegations and blamed the ruling party for the incident.

West Bengal Assembly elections

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. Authorities have assured heightened security in sensitive areas.