CM Suvendu says six arrested in Kolkata warehouse collapse case, will take action against architect

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday reviewed the Kolkata warehouse collapse incident and said action has already commenced and six individuals have been arrested in connection with this specific incident. He said the Lalbazar Crime Branch is handling this major case, and the Commissioner of Police is personally monitoring the situation. Regarding the initial allegations, Kali Banerjee, along with the broker involved, has been arrested, he said.

CM Suvendu Adhikari on Kolkata warehouse collapse incident

“We have taken a decision today, which the Commissioner/Administrator will formalise once offices reopen, to blacklist the architect/planner responsible for supervision in this specific case...The KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation) will blacklist them. This is just the beginning; we will not allow anyone who operates in this manner to work officially in the future. These are administrative measures, and you may rest assured that strict action will be taken against everyone involved. Furthermore, anyone who has been harassed, forced to pay bribes, regarding building plans—whether within the Kolkata Corporation or in municipalities in adjoining areas—should come forward and file a formal complaint (FIR) at their local police station. We have initiated action; do not worry," he said.

Police on Wednesday arrested three people

Police on Wednesday evening arrested three persons in connection with the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area that claimed five lives. The arrested persons were identified as project supervisor Syed Mohammed Gulzar and two labour suppliers, Mohammed Ataul and Subhas Chaudhari.

They were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the family of one of the deceased workers, he said. "As of now, three persons have been held. More people are likely to be arrested with the progress of our investigation," the police officer told PTI.

FIR registered against owners of the warehouse

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the owners of the warehouse. "A case has been registered against the warehouse owners based on a complaint filed by the family of one of the victims. We have collected the sanctioned plan and other related documents. The investigation is now focused on finding out whether there were any irregularities in the approval process and construction of the building," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the owner of the land is Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA), and it was leased to Sambhunath Behera as a partner of Behera Brothers. "I have received an initial report that the plan was faulty. Technical experts are examining all aspects, and a detailed report will be submitted shortly," the CM said.

Meanwhile, a team from the homicide section of Kolkata Police's Detective Department, along with officers from other specialised wings, visited the accident site and began collecting evidence. Investigators have obtained documents related to the building plan and a map of the warehouse. The records include details of the officials who approved the construction.

According to police, the warehouse had received approval from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Investigators are now trying to determine how permission was granted for a structure that is suspected to have been built in violation of regulations.

"We are identifying all individuals connected with the approval and construction process. Anyone found to have played a role in permitting or facilitating an illegal structure will be questioned as part of the investigation," the officer added.

Police have started preparing a list of municipal officials and other persons linked to the approval process. Those whose names emerge during the probe will be summoned for questioning. Though officials have confirmed five deaths, state health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee claimed that four persons died in the collapse.

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