'Will seek death penalty for accused': CM Mamata on woman doctor's murder in RG Kar Medical College

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asserted that the state government led by her will seek the death penalty for the accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College.

Additionally, Mamata Banerjee said that she has asked the officials to ensure that the case be tried in a fast-track court. She also called the students' protests and processions justified. She said, "I endorse the demands being made by the junior doctors." She added that if there is a demand for investigation by the agencies, including CBI, she has no objection to it.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal also made similar statements saying that the force will make sure the accused in the case gets "the highest punishment” if he is found guilty. The police have so far arrested one person in the case. "We have arrested one person, who is an outsider. His activities are quite suspicious, and he appears to be directly involved in the crime," a police officer stated, adding that the arrest was made based on CCTV footage recovered from the chest department.

Autopsy indicates sexual assault, neck bone broken

The Kolkata Police have also confirmed that preliminary autopsy results indicate the victim was sexually assaulted before being killed. "This is definitely not a case of suicide; the woman was murdered following sexual assault," police officials stated.

A detailed four-page report released in connection to the case also revealed the extent of the injuries, noting that the victim's neck bone was broken, suggesting she was first strangled and then smothered to death. The report also mentioned bleeding from her private parts and injuries on various parts of her body, including her eyes, mouth, face, nails, belly, and limbs.

Notably, the semi-nude body of the woman, a second-year postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor in the chest medicine department, was discovered inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital on Friday. She had been on duty the previous night, and her body was found under mysterious circumstances by hospital authorities the next day.

