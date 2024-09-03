CBI arrests 3 more people after taking former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh into custody

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Central Board of Investigation.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: After taking Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, into custody, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested three other persons in connection with its investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the hospital where a postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered on August 9. As per the information, three persons arrested by the CBI are Afsar Ali, Suman Hazra, and Biplab Sinha. While Ali is the personal bodyguard of Ghosh, Sinha and Hazra are vendors who supplied medical equipment to RG Kar Hospital when Ghosh was at the helm of its affairs.

The CBI has reportedly obtained definite clues linking three individuals as partners in crime with Ghosh in the alleged financial irregularities at a hospital. According to sources, Sinha and Hazra were beneficiaries of these irregularities. The main allegations against Ghosh involve awarding various contracts to private and outsourced parties known to him, after securing the necessary approvals from the state Health Department and the college council. Additionally, Ghosh faces charges of bypassing the standard procedure by assigning infrastructure-related tasks at the hospital to private entities or individuals, instead of the state Public Works Department (PWD).

Allegations against Ghosh

There are also allegations against Ghosh of using the hospital to earn money through businesses run in the name of others, which is a serious offence on the part of a government official. The most severe charge in the matter is selling organs of unidentified bodies coming to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem at lucrative rates. After 16 days of questioning, the CBI arrested Ghosh on Monday evening. Earlier in the day (September 2), Ghosh had appeared for interrogation at the CBI office in the CGO complex in Salt Lake, which houses the agency’s special crime unit that is conducting the probe into the rape and murder case.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

It is pertinent here that a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the hospital on August 9. Later, the semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day. Following this, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

ALSO READ: Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital, arrested by CBI, students stage fresh protest for justice