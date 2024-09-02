Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, arrested by CBI in corruption case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

In a massive development, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was arrested by the CBI in a corruption case on Monday (September 2). This comes as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following orders of the Calcutta High Court, is conducting two parallel probes- the first being on the rape and murder case and the second being on the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Hospital where the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place on August 9.

The CBI is currently investigating the case, and a Kolkata Police civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime. The CBI had filed an FIR against Ghosh, based on a complaint from Debal Kumar Ghosh, special secretary to the state health department. The FIR also targets several businesses, including M/s Ma Tara Traders, M/s Eshan Cafe, and M/s Khama Louha, implicated in the alleged financial misconduct.

Sandip Ghosh is facing serious accusations. These include the illegal sale of unclaimed bodies, trafficking of biomedical waste, and pressuring students for bribes to pass exams. His tenure was marked by controversy, including his removal and subsequent reinstatement following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the hospital.

The CBI has also conducted polygraph tests for Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors involved in the case. The polygraph test, commonly known as a lie detector test, is expected to provide further insights into the investigation.

Sandip Ghosh faces ED heat too

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving RG Kar. The probe has officially commenced, focusing on suspected money laundering activities linked to the case.

Trouble deepens for Sandip Ghosh as the ED joined the investigation into alleged financial irregularities during his tenure. This follows the earlier CBI probe. The ED's case, based on the CBI's FIR, includes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption. The investigation also extends to several associated businesses suspected of involvement in the irregularities.

