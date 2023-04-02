Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE West Bengal: BJP leader Raju Jha shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bardhaman

West Bengal: In yet another violent incident in West Bengal, a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Shaktigrah in Purba Bardhaman on Saturday evening. According to officials, the deceased has been identified as Raju Jha who was a Durgapur-based businessman.

The incident happened when the victim BJP leader was on his way to Kolkata along with some of his colleagues. Jha was attacked by unidentified people outside a confectionery shop in the Shaktigarh area, officials added.

"In the car, there were three persons including Raju Jha. The motive of the accused is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway," Bardhaman SP Kamnasis Sen said.

ALSO READ: Howrah violence: Section 144 extended till April 3; BJP demands NIA investigation

Accused yet to be nabbed

According to the police, Jha was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Meanwhile, the injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital. Following the incident, the accused fled the spot, he added.

During the rule of the Left Front, Jha was accused of operating an illegal coal business in Silpanchal. In the Trinamool government, various cases were also registered against him. He had joined the BJP ahead of the last assembly elections in December 2021, in the presence of State President Dilip Ghosh.

(With ANI inputs)