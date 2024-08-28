Bombs thrown, 6-7 bullets fired: BJP's Priyangu Pandey claims TMC workers attacked him during Bengal Bandh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Priyangu Pandey said that he was going to leader Arjun Singh's residence and moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from Bhatpara Municipality.

Bengal Bandh Latest Update: Amid 12-hour Bengal Bandh in the state, BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was reportedly shot on Wednesday in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas. Pandey alleged that leaders of the TMC attacked his car and opened fire, resulting in injuries to two people, with one in critical condition. Pandey said that he was going to leader Arjun Singh's residence and moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from Bhatpara Municipality.

He added that the moment his car stopped, around 50-60 people targeted the vehicle and 7 to 8 bombs were thrown at his vehicle and then 6-7 round firing was done.

"Today I was going to our leader Arjun Singh's residence. We moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from Bhatpara Municipality. The moment our car stopped, around 50-60 people targeted the vehicle. 7 to 8 bombs were thrown at my vehicle and then 6-7 round firing was done. This is a joint conspiracy of TMC and the Police. They planned my murder. The police supported and gave information. My security was withdrawn and then this incident happened," he said.

He alleged that it is a joint conspiracy of TMC and the police and they planned his murder. “The police supported and gave information. My security was withdrawn and then this incident happened," he added.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a post on X said that the TMC goon opening fire on eminent BJP Leader Priyangu Pandey's vehicle at Bhatpara. “The driver of the vehicle is shot. This is how Mamata Banerjee & TMC are trying to force BJP off the street. The Bandh is successful and people have supported it wholeheartedly. The toxic cocktail of Police & TMC Goons won't be able to scare BJP,” he said.

The BJP leader also mentioned that his driver had been shot at. "There are two people who are severly injured among the other seven," he added.

In the meantime, West Bengal Police also recovered empty bomb shells from near the spot where BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was attacked in Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas. During the 12-hour bandh, the West Bengal police detained protesting BJP party workers at Kolkata's Bata Chowk.

Earlier today, the Trinamool Congress party workers staged a protest against BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call against police crackdown on peaceful protest during 'Nabanna Abhijan' - march. The Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of trying to create anarchy in Bengal.