Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense Video
  5. Abir gets jealous seeing Nishant and Mishti together

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

Abir gets jealous seeing Nishant and Mishti together

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 20:21 IST ]
In serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abir gets jealous because of Mishti's growing friendship with Nishant.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDhanno Ka Taanga reaches the sets of various TV serial Next VideoBollywood Bhai brings all the B-Town updates for you  