  5. OMG: In Maharashtra, BJP has the last laugh

OMG: In Maharashtra, BJP has the last laugh

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 19:24 IST ]
In an unexpected turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra CM and Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM. This only goes to show how anything is possible in politics. In the end, it was BJP that had the last laugh.
