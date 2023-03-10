Friday, March 10, 2023
     
Updated on: March 10, 2023 18:08 IST

Will ED get Manish Sisodia's remand?

After the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ED has demanded 10 days police custody remand from the court. Now the question is whether ED will be able to get Sisodia's remand or not?
