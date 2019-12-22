Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Pak PM Imran Khan threatens India once again

News Videos

Pak PM Imran Khan threatens India once again

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 10:02 IST ]

I have been warning the int community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response: Pak PM Imran Khan's tweet

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon, Aysha Renna join Owaisi's Anti-CAA protest rally in Hyderabad Next VideoFirozabad: Atm cards in my purse saved my life, says Police Constable Virendra Kumar  