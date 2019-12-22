'Kya milta hai aisi beizaati se har baar?' Twitter mocks Pak PM Imran Khan for fake propaganda against India

Image Source : AP Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been once again trolled on social media for advancing his fake propaganda and misguiding the international community against India following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The amended Act will make Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi faiths who entered India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan eligible for citizenship. The amended law will also make it easier for non-Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to become citizens of India.

After Lok Sabha gave its nod to much-discussed Citizenship Bill, it was also passed in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House), labelling the seal of approval to the bill.

However, flaring Pakistan's fake propaganda to manipulate the international community against India, Imran Khan took to Twitter and said that India could carry out a "false flag operation" against it to divert attention from its domestic situation and warned that it will give a befitting response to any such action.

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan said that under the Modi government, India has been moving towards "Hindu Rashtra" with its "fascist ideology".

"...Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest & it is becoming a mass movement," Khan wrote on Twitter.

Khan added that as the protests in India are increasing, "threat to Pakistan from India is also increasing" and the Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks on the situation along the Line of Control adds to Pakistan's "concerns of a false flag operation".

Not the first time when Imran Khan has resorted to tweet politics to play out his anti-India propaganda. Previously, after India abrogated Article 370, Imran Khan resorted to same tricks to seek the attention of the international community but he was massively failed. Almost all the countries in the world said that it was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, therefore, they will not interfere in it.

India also made it clear to the world that revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was an internal issue and decision and the international community must not interfere in it.

Meanwhile, it seems that Imran Khan has not taken any lessons from earlier humiliations he has faced while speaking lies against India, once again Twitter takes it to task and teach him a lesson. A look at how Twitter users reacted to Imran's tweets.

Kya milta hai aisi beizaati se har baar?

You have been warning the International community and they have been humiliating you every time. Kya milta hai aisi beizaati se har baar? — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 21, 2019

..And the befitting response will be to stand up every Friday for an hour, instead of half an hour ??

..And the befitting response will be to stand up every Friday for an hour, instead of half an hour ?? — Halwa-e-Hind (@e_halwa) December 21, 2019

And the terrorists camps...does the international community know about it?

And the terrorists camps...does the international community know about it? — Npanditakaul (@npanditakaul) December 21, 2019

Pakistan's befitting response = mass surrender. this is what Pakistan's history tells.

Pakistan's befitting response = mass surender. this is what Pakistan's history tells. — SobdarBaloch (@SobdarBaloch_) December 21, 2019

Befitting response.

Thank you Imran Niazi Khan! Please keep tweeting like this more often; such tweets gives relief and assures me that India is in safe hands.

Thank you Imran Niazi Khan! Please keep tweeting like this more often; such tweets gives relief and assures me that India is in safe hands.#IsupportCAB_NRC — Swami Brahmachitta (@SwamiBrahmachit) December 21, 2019

