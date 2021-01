No farmer will stage protest if Centre should adopt 'Chhattisgarh model': CM Baghel

While addressing a press conference in Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke on farmers protest. CM Baghel said, "There is conspiracy to end farmer's protest. They (farmers) are being defamed. Their demands are valid. They have been protesting for last 2 months, government can agree to their demands." "Centre should adopt 'Chhattisgarh model', no farmer will stage protest," he added.